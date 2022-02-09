It was great to see some people from home visiting the Capitol. Pam Hessler and Cory Harmison were present to celebrate Farm Bureau Day. Representatives shared information and great food grown and produced by West Virginia farmers.
Good news for many as House Bill 4252 overwhelmingly passed the House last Wednesday. The measure would limit the amount a person with health insurance would be required to pay for a prescription insulin drug to $35 for a 30-day supply, as well as a limit of $100 for a 30-day supply of diabetic devices, such as blood glucose strips. The limit for an insulin pump would be $250.
“This is an attempt to help our families with one of the main health problems in West Virginia,” said the lead sponsor of the bill Matthew Rohrback, R-Cabell County.
Some concerns were brought to my attention about some of our roads. After requesting a meeting with Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, I received an invitation to meet with him. We discussed some projects and feel the meeting was very productive.
Last week, West Virginia coal miners produced 995,000 tons of thermal (steam) coal. That’s enough energy to power 67.9 million homes – 55% of all the households in the country — for an entire day.
West Virginia has the highest quality thermal coal in the nation. We have a lot to be proud of in our state.
My registration to run for a 2nd term for the House of Delegates was confirmed by Secretary of State Mac Warner and my name will be placed on the ballot for the May Primary Election.
There will be serious changes to the districts. I have a webpage, CheckinGeorge.com where you can find more information on what is happening.
If you need to contact me, my phone number is 304-340-3177 and my email is George.Miller@wvhouse.gov.
Godspeed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, covering the east end of Hampshire County and the western part of Morgan County. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.