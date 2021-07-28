LEWISBURG — Two acts — Dailey and Vincent and Jimmy Fortune — have been added to the 2021 concert series at this year’s state fair.
Their concert will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, a Wednesday, with tickets going on sale today (June 30) at 10 a.m.
“Jimmy Fortune and Dailey and Vincent are the perfect addition to our 2021 Concert Series,” CEO Kelly Collins said. “Both have performed here in the past and are continuously fan-favorites.”
Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-3849 or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com. The state fair box office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21. o
