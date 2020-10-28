Burlington United Methodist Family Services has received a $10,000 grant to help recover from a fire that destroyed a storage building filled with equipment for its annual Apple Harvest Festival.
The funds were part of $54,375 handed out by the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia to programs and ministries around the state.
* * *
Daylight saving time ends this weekend. Standard time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday. Be sure to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning (if they don’t reset themselves).
* * *
Classes at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be online again in the spring semester.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s foundation has launched a new website centered around its dedication to supporting student scholarships, faculty development, and capital projects.
The website is www.easternwvctcfoundation.org.
* * *
If you’re in or near Romney, don’t be tossing out that clear gallon milk jug. The town is look to gather several to put lights in for a holiday display.
Just drop them by Town Hall, 340 E. Main St. over the next month.
* * *
A support group for people with depression or bipolar disorder is forming in the Eastern Panhandle.
Meetings will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month. The meeting ID is 7790 6865 4332 and the password is DBSA.
For more information, email Eastern Regional Director Nathan Farley at dbsaeasternpanhandle@gmail.com.
