ROMNEY — With the stigma that surrounds mental health, it can be difficult for those in need to reach out for support – and that’s exactly what Merica Mills of Keyser wants to address in Romney later this month.
She’s currently organizing a suicide mental health walk in Romney on Sept. 24 and 25, an event to raise awareness for suicide prevention and encourage people to take care of their mental health, no matter the stigma.
“I just want to get these resources out there, and let (folks) know that there is help,” Mills said. “There are people that care, and there’s a way to carry this without turning to suicide.
Mills lost her own son to suicide in 2017, and so the cause is truly near and dear to her heart. She emphasized that a lot of the time, it’s difficult for people to seek the help they need because of the stigma around mental health challenges.
Especially when it comes to men, she said.
“If you’re a man, it’s like you can’t get the help you need,” she said. “It’s sad; what other people think of you makes you think you can’t take care of yourself or get help.”
Her goal for the walk later this month is to provide an event where the community can come together – really come together – in support of each other, especially since September is suicide prevention month.
“If you need help, I don’t care who you are, you need to get the help,” she said. “It’s heavy on me because I’ve been through this. It’s heartbreaking.”
Right now, Mills says she’s on the hunt for anyone who might want to volunteer to make signs for the walk. She’s also searching for a table to use, and she’s contacted Hampshire County Pathways to collect resources for the event attendees. The colors for the event are purple and teal, she said.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 24th and will run until “whenever,” and will begin at noon that Sunday so churchgoers can participate after their services. She’s going to be set up outside of the Bank of Romney community building in town.
Anyone that wants to help can contact her at mericamills@gmail.com, and she also asked that folks bring any photos of loved ones they’ve lost due to suicide.
“I want this to be a celebration of life,” she said. “and if you need someone to talk to, if you need someone to cry with, let’s get together as a community and help each other.”
