CHARLESTON — The CBS Sunday Morning story on Country Roads is getting rave reviews.
CBS correspondent and West Virginia native Conor Knighton did a deep dive on the popularity of John Denver’s 1971 hit that is still sung around the world. Knighton’s piece focused on the longing the song creates not just for West Virginia but for wherever you’re from.
West Virginia Secretary of Tourism Chelsea said the story was right on target.
“Anyone in my office will tell you that’s the number-1 thing we try to do in ads, we make sure that every ad we produce tries to give someone the feeling of longing, the pull to West Virginia. It was really cool to see,” Ruby said.
Knighton interviewed Bill Danoff, a friend of Denver’s and one of the song’s writers, showed many scenes of West Virginia and included clips fo the song being sung in several parts fo the world.
“We all take for granted how many people know and love this song but seeing those clips of people around the world singing it was really a special piece,” Ruby said.
Ruby said in the end you can’t beat the publicity.
“Any day that you can have 12 minutes of beautiful footage of West Virginia and Country Roads is a pretty good day in my book,” Ruby said.
The Division of Tourism, which purchased the rights to use the song four years ago, will continue to use it in 2022.
“We’ve had a variety of different artists singing it, each one has their own interpretation and you’ll hear even more from our office next year,” Ruby said.
Part of Knighton’s story featured West Virginia native, Country Music superstar, Brad Paisley who talked about how he thinks about his home state every time he hears Country Roads. Ruby said that’s what separates John Denver’s classic.
“A lot of states have songs but our song has this deep, emotional meaning to it and that’s something we can do a lot with,” Ruby said.
