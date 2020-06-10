With no apologies to Tennyson; look up both the word’s definition and the man.
The rain had finally lifted Saturday afternoon and the low unbroken ceiling of gray and darker gray was breaking into pieces under a refreshing northern breeze.
Patches of blue were growing both in number and size by the minute. Temperatures hovered in the low 70s and the earth itself smelled fresh — renewed and grateful after so many long, dry days, ended with a 24-hour drenching that, ironically, moved the county fair’s mud bog from Friday night to Saturday when the grounds would be less …. Well, you know.
On a white bench under a spreading oak tree on the grounds of the state school sat a man, taking in not only the latest gift of nature, but also the scene in front of him. Old Sol wasn’t quite in position to bathe him in shade, but for however much the sunlight warmed him, that irrepressible wind compensated.
And he smiled as he thought about the moment unfolding. A grandson who inhabited his own world, determined and wide-eyed and often unyielding, finding joy and unknowingly, thankfully burning off the energy that only a 7-year-old has on the giant plastic slide-climbing apparatus. Standing silent guard against overreach, rubber mulch surrounded the contraption as well as the nearby carousel and swings.
The boy — so thin, too thin — showed no effort racing, scrambling from one plaything to the next.
His parents followed at a slower pace along with his other grandpa, calling encouragement, answering the occasional question about how does this work, why is there a gate and fence, can I go on this, push me, with “please” coming only when prompted.
The weather perfect, the moment gratifying and the setting — modern play and safety amid the aging beauty of both tree and building — truly, truly an idyll.
Life in Romney was good Saturday afternoon.
* * *
My dad, now 95, had a pretty good Saturday, too, except for those 5 or 10 minutes shortly after 9 a.m.
He’s in a prayer group at his little Methodist church in the foothills of the Ozarks. I don’t know how often they meet in person, probably once a week, but some months back they created a special daily bond, based on their reading and study of Philippians 1:9-11.
“9 And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, 10 so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, 11 filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God.”
The group decided that they would take on the task (or blessing) of stopping once each day to contemplate that scripture and to pray wherever each of them happened to be at the moment they chose – 9:11 a.m. in honor of the verses, 9-11.
Dad, being the hip 95-year-old that he is, set the alarm on his smartphone to sound at 9:11 to remind him.
Saturday, sitting on the couch, the alarm sounded as usual and without looking Dad reached down for the home button at the bottom of his phone to turn off the alarm.
Only he missed.
And hit the phone button instead.
Which — and I’m not exactly sure how this was engineered, but it was — for some reason dialed what he had on the screen: 911.
Which had him confronted not only by the continuing noise of the alarm, but unexpectedly by a voice.
So he just hit the home button — for real this time — to stop it all.
Which worked for about 30 second until his phone rang and the 911 operator was on the other end, calling to see what the emergency was.
Which led to Dad responding with, “Well, you’re not going to believe this,” and telling the whole story, which, thankfully, drew a chuckle from the woman and ended things.
Until about 5 minutes later when the Seneca police knocked at the front door, responding to the 911 call that automatically forwarded to them, giving Dad a 2nd chance to tell the story to what proved to be another understanding audience.
His 3rd chance came later in the day when he was talking to the preacher, whose immediate reaction was, “Goodness, that could happen to me” because she uses the alarm on her phone too.
By the time he told it for the 4th time to me, he was chuckling at his own comedy and pointing out that he and the rest of the prayer group had decided to reset their alarms for 9:10 to avoid future mishaps.
Life is good indeed.
A favorite remembrance, first published Aug. 2, 2017.
