CAPON SPRINGS — A family of 3 lost everything in their Capon Springs home during an early morning fire Saturday.
The Setalas — Tom, Tabby Rose and son — had apparently left for a few days, dropping off their dogs with friends, Capon Springs Fire Chief Gerald Brill said, so there were no injuries.
“Everything and everybody was safe,” Brill said.
But the 2-story house in Middle Ridge Estates and its contents were a complete loss.
Brill said nothing was suspicious about the fire’s origin, but the state fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate.
The 911 call came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Crews from Capon Springs, Capon Bridge, Capon Valley in Hardy County, and Gore, Gainesboro and Star Tannery in Virginia all responded, as did the Hampshire County ambulance service.
The last crews cleared the scene by 7:30 a.m., Brill said. o
