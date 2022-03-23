Siblings save baby sister from drowning
The story did have a happy ending for baby Thea of Springfield and her family, though, thanks to the awareness of her big brother and sister, who pulled her out of the pond just in time.
Thea and her siblings, Zander, 3, and Ziva, 8, were all playing outside last Wednesday evening until playtime took a turn for the worse. The family’s Kerns School Road property near Blue Beach has a little pond, only a few inches deep. Sixteen-month-old Thea found herself facedown in that pond for nearly 5 minutes.
“I was responding back from a call in Cumberland,” said Springfield Rescue Squad veteran Donna Steward, and she added that the call was entered in as an “environmental emergency.”
“That could mean anything,” Steward said. “We’re thinking gas explosion, something like that.”
It was no gas explosion, but rather a scary close call for the baby, her parents and her siblings.
“Her brother came running in first, and said she was out in the water,” said Thea’s mom, Sierra Taylor. “Then her sister went out and brought her inside.”
Taylor said the entire experience was terrifying.
“I’m just glad they got me in time, and I could put warm water on her,” she said. Thea’s dad, Chad Ketterman, noticed the child was turning blue, so he stripped her wet clothes off and took her to the bathtub.
“After we got her cleaned up, I wrapped her in a towel and blanket and another blanket,” Taylor recalled. “After I got her bundled up, I broke down and cried.”
Taylor said she was surprised, but blessed, that Zander and Ziva at their young ages had the awareness to know that something was wrong. She added, “They got her out just in time. It was a team effort.”
Because of the quick response of Hampshire County dispatchers, the Romney and Springfield Valley fire departments, ALS-101 Hunter Whetzel, Franklin Holloway and Michaela Raines (106), Tammy Woodson and Steward (4270), the child was able to be wrapped in a thermal blanket and flown out by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Springfield Valley’s Rescue Engine 42 established the landing zone for Healthnet 8 to transport her to Morgantown.
At the end of last week, the family was still there with Thea, and Taylor said the 16-month-old is on her way to a full recovery.
“She’s up and running around, making faces at all the nurses who go by the room,” Taylor said with a laugh.
Taylor expressed her gratitude to all the first responders who came to her family’s aid last Wednesday, especially Romney firefighter Mike Swartz, who she said was 1st on the scene to help the family, as well as several Springfield Valley firefighters including Jim Woodson and David Ansel.
Steward added that she’s glad Thea seems to be recovering well.
“That was a great outcome,” Steward said. “For what could have been a bad one, it was a great one.”
