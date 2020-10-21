Hampshire families in need can drive up for food to Hope Christian Church Augusta between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Unlike the food distribution on Oct. 3, this one requires a ticket to be assured a box. Go to eventlife.com to find the event and print out a ticket.
Anyone without a ticket can show up at 4 p.m. to get leftover food boxes on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sponsored by Blessings of Hope and Haven of Hope, this will be the 5th food distribution by the groups since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
* * *
An independent write-in candidate for governor brings his longshot campaign to Hampshire County today.
State Del. S. Marshall Wilson will hold a meet-and-greet and Grace Valley Baptist Church on Romney’s north end from 2 to 4 p.m.
Wilson will talk about his concept of restructuring state government.
* * *
Another sobriety checkpoint is coming to the region.
West Virginia State Police will be set up from 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 4, on U.S. 220 near the U.S. 48 overpass on Moorefield’s north end.
A secondary location will be in the 700 block of North Main Street in Moorefield.
The checkpoint is to educate drivers about the effects of driving impaired either by alcohol, drugs or both. Drivers stopped will be checked for any other traffic infractions as well.
* * *
The North River Ruritans are sponsoring a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the old Rio School House. Call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or walk in.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 3.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.15 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations. The average is 3.7 cents lower than a month ago and 43.1 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 2.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.15 Sunday, down 1.7 cents from a month ago and 50 cents from a year ago.
