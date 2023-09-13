ROMNEY — The man arrested in conjunction with a fatal February shooting in downtown Romney was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury last week on a single charge of voluntary manslaughter, and a Shanks woman was indicted for malicious wounding in an April incident resulting in the injury of her roommate.  

Michael Ray Thomas Nair, 40, was taken into police custody following a shooting near the Romney Sheetz on Feb. 28. Charging documents outline that Nair shot Thomas Lee Puffinburger, 31, in the left side of his face and neck, as well as his left shoulder, chest, abdomen and left arm, causing his death.

