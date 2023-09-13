ROMNEY — The man arrested in conjunction with a fatal February shooting in downtown Romney was indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury last week on a single charge of voluntary manslaughter, and a Shanks woman was indicted for malicious wounding in an April incident resulting in the injury of her roommate.
Michael Ray Thomas Nair, 40, was taken into police custody following a shooting near the Romney Sheetz on Feb. 28. Charging documents outline that Nair shot Thomas Lee Puffinburger, 31, in the left side of his face and neck, as well as his left shoulder, chest, abdomen and left arm, causing his death.
A “voluntary manslaughter” charge is a felony charge of taking another’s life, but without any element of premeditation, deliberation or malice.
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions reported following the incident that an altercation occurred prior to the shooting. Both men lived at the 104 S. Grafton Street residence, and no one else was at home when the incident occurred – around 3:50 p.m.
Jill Renee Cummings, 44, was indicted by the grand jury last week on two felony charges: malicious wounding and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“Malicious wounding” is a felonious act of shooting, stabbing, cutting or otherwise wounding another individual with the intent to maim, disable or kill them.
Charging documents say that on April 20, Cummings shot her roommate, 50-year-old Allen S. Stotler in the leg, wounding him at their home in Shanks.
Officers reported after the incident that Cummings and Stotler were arguing about missing medication at their home.
Stotler was taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital after the altercation for treatment for his injury, which deputies said wasn’t life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.