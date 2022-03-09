Ask farmers what their worries are this spring, and you won’t hear much mention of temperatures or rainfall.
“The weather thus far is not our nemesis this year,” says Terry Crouse, manager of Southern States in Romney.
Instead, suppliers, producers and sellers alike are talking about rising inflation — and war in the Ukraine.
Ukraine is 1 of the 5 biggest producers of both grain and wheat. Russia’s invasion late last month has disrupted planting and harvesting there — and sent prices soaring here.
“With what’s going on in the Ukraine, corn prices are just skyrocketing,” Gary Vance said last Thursday. He runs the South Branch Valley Livestock Exchange in Moorefield. “Yesterday, corn was $8. It’s hard to feed $8 corn to cattle.”
For a little perspective, farmer John Arnold points out that less than 4 months ago corn was selling for $4.90 a bushel — and farmers thought that was high.
One result: agriculture industry analyst Gro Intelligence predicts that U.S. farmers will plant 95 million acres of corn this year, up from 93.4 million last year.
Arnold is leery of joining a stampede toward planting more corn, noting that if everyone expands a crop when prices are high it only leads to a glut — and lower prices — come harvest.
Still, he’s talking about planting more corn and cutting back his cattle operation this year.
“With corn you don’t have to worry about getting a call at midnight saying your cows are in someone’s yard,” he says.
But planting crops has its own set of worries, starting with the cost of inputs — seed and fertilizer.
A year ago, farmers were alarmed that fertilizer prices had risen 20% in the 1st year of the Covid pandemic.
This year?
“Now they’ve doubled,” Crouse at Southern States says.
Components like nitrogen, phosphorous and potash are in short supply as foreign producers keep the elements at home for domestic use.
And the cost of transporting everything is skyrocketing. Benchmark oil prices have hit $120 a barrel, leading to gas prices at the pump over $4 a gallon.
Weather plays a role too — drought in Brazil has had its effect on corn prices along with war in Ukraine. Conditions in Washington State have cut down on seeds for some small grains.
The bottom line: look for higher prices in all areas of agriculture.
“We’ve been selling canning peaches for 30 a bushel for several years,” orchard owner Garry Shanholtz says. “The way stuff is going up, the price of fertilizer, I don’t know how much people can stand. Are they going to pay 40 or 50 dollars for a bushel of peaches to can?”
Vance at South Branch sees cattle prices staying high, maybe matching prices fetched back in 2014 and 2015.
“I’ve been bullish on the cattle market,” he says. “Our fat cattle are selling pretty good. Demand is good for beef.”
And demand this summer will be high for a John Arnold specialty — the 12 acres of sweet corn he plants.
“People like it and I can control the price a little bit,” he says.
