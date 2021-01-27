ROMNEY — A 94-year-old woman died in an apparently accidental fire at her Grassy Lick Road home early Saturday morning.
Shirley Craver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 911 call indicated the house could be occupied, but the 3 a.m. fire was burning so hot and fast that firefighters had to call off an initial search for victims until the blaze was contained.
“We tried to get in the back part of the house, myself and one of my captains,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said. “We were able to search the part of the house that didn’t burn, but we couldn’t make it any farther.”
Deteriorating fire conditions and an exploding propane tank forced firefighters out of the house temporarily.
“Once the fire was knocked down, an extensive secondary search began,” Parsons said in a press release Saturday. That’s when Shirley Craver, the house’s sole occupant, was discovered.
When she was located, operations halted until Medical Examiner Chris Guynn arrived. Fire crews didn’t wind up operations for 8 hours.
On Tuesday, the family thanked those who fought the fire.
“The family wishes to express their most heartfelt appreciation to all the volunteers that responded to fight the fire and also to those that backed them up throughout the area,” Terry Craver of Romney said. “Also, our deepest gratitude to all those lifting the family in prayer, the phone calls, messages, cards, and food. Your generosity throughout our most difficult time will never be forgotten.”
It’s only the 2nd fatal fire in Hampshire County in the last 7 years — almost to the day.
On Jan. 25, 2014, New Creek Fire Chief Dustin Amtower was passing through Romney in the early morning when he spotted smoke behind the 7-Eleven on Main Street.
Amtower rescued one resident and a dog from a two-flat, but the resident of the upstairs apartment, Wayne Levon Method, 74, died from his injuries.
Both the state fire marshal’s office and Parsons said the cause of Saturday’s fire was probably accidental.
Regardless of the cause, Parsons once again stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors in residences.
“Fire detectors weren’t sounding when we arrived, but that might have been due to the fire conditions,” he said.
Fire crews were dispatched to 5867 Grassy Lick Road at 3:11 a.m. Saturday from Romney, Augusta, Slanesville, Levels, Springfield Valley and Fort Ashby. Crews from New Creek, Burlington and North River Valley provided backups to the crews on the scene.
The Hampshire EMS and Guynn also responded to the fire.
The state fire marshal’s office said the blaze remains under investigation.
