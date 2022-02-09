ROMNEY — Romney residents will finally get a chance next week to see what the town’s plans for the next decade look like.
The planning commission is holding an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St. to present the comprehensive plan it has spent 2 years working on before the plan goes to the Town Council for approval.
“It’s supposed to be a map of where the town’s going in the next 10 to 15 years,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said. “It’s supposed to be used by council to make decisions going forward.”
Working closely with the planning commission has been WVU Law School’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Clinic. The WVU group has been so critical to the process that plans to hold this presentation a year ago had to be scrapped when the university prohibited travel as part of its Covid containment efforts.
Now, it’s back on.
“This is like a step to get people to come in to see what we’ve done and make any last-minute tweaks,” Keadle said.
The document identifies “the ways in which the Town can best prioritize its efforts and resources over the next ten years,” a Romney Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.