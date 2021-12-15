A couple of poetic tributes have come to our attention this year.
The older of the 2 is about this very paper, “Ye Hampshire Review,” as the author, George H. Throop, dubbed it.
Throop was an author of modest renown and an educator who settled in Hampshire County around the time of the Civil War.
Since the Review came into existence in 1884 and Throop died in 1896, we can narrow down the time of this ditty to about a decade.
The second dates from the middle of the 20th Century. We believe that Henrietta Loy penned “Romney’s Heritage” in 1962, the 200th anniversary of the town’s founding, the 1st incorporated community in what is now West Virginia.
From 1967 to 1969, she was president of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Henrietta Loy, born in 1914, died in 1993 at the age of 78.
YE HAMPSHIRE REVIEW
By Geo. H. Throop
Tis well to walk, as well as talk,
Each day the task renew;
But now and then all stirring men
Should take a calm Review.
For fiercest fight, for Truth and Right,
And War’s red index true;
Your force or mine, in straightest line,
For Soldierly Review.
New sheets we’ll try, new books we’ll buy —
But not because they’re new;
We like to greet the City Sheet,
But keep our own Review.
And, by and by, above the sky,
Will come, for me and you,
The net amount, by honest count
And Final Grand Review.
And Oh! those Curls! those winsome girls
Who’ve “mittened” me and you,
O my! O my! how they’ll cry
in taking the Review.
What say you, Boys? Don’t mind the noise!
Wake up the whole ship’s crew!
And give three cheers, to shake the spheres!
For Hampshire’s bright Review.
Romney’s Heritage
By Henrietta Loy, On the occasion of Romney’s 200th birthday in 1962
It is quite easy to sing of the glorious past
Of a land so rich in beauty and lore-
And of the men and women who bravely came
To found this heritage which shall live evermore!
By horse and wagon and afoot they arrived
At the beautiful South Branch river —
Finding their rainbow’s pot of gold —
Or — perhaps an arrow from an Indian’s quiver.
The land abounded in buffalo and panther
As Kill-buck led the Shawnees in battle.
The Catawba and Delaware tribes
Fought fiercely for scalps and for cattle!
Homes were built from the great forests
And crops were scratched from the good soil.
Children were brought up in a God-fearing manner
Because freedom made up for the toil
Lord Fairfax had possession of the whole precious land
A baron, with power to collect his shilling.
Lashes on the back at the whipping post
Made payment of debts most willing!
We’re sure that Washington slept in our beds
While protecting the western frontier.
He couldn’t have missed the ultimate
When surveying and fighting through here
Six cents for a man and six for a horse
To ferry the Capon River at Poston —
But only five at two South Branch landings
And a fine for an overcharging boatswain!
The school of that day was of unhewn logs
And writing was done with a quill.
No state aid — or regulation of law
Interfered with the teacher’s will!
In 1837 the Turnpike came through
Surveyed by Napoleon’s engineer.
When one drives from Winchester to Parkersburg
He wishes Crozet were still here!
Then came the war between the states,
Which placed brother against brother.
The majority chose the side of the north
Now WEST distinguishes us from the other!
We’ve come a long way since then
In supplying leaders for our state.
Three governors, heroes and statesmen
Are among the many of our great!
The past is Romney’s heritage —
But the present is our responsibility.
The future is our destiny
Which shall be met with courage and humility!
