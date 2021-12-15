A couple of poetic tributes have come to our attention this year. 

The older of the 2 is about this very paper, “Ye Hampshire Review,” as the author, George H. Throop, dubbed it. 

Throop was an author of modest renown and an educator who settled in Hampshire County around the time of the Civil War. 

Since the Review came into existence in 1884 and Throop died in 1896, we can narrow down the time of this ditty to about a decade. 

The second dates from the middle of the 20th Century. We believe that Henrietta Loy penned “Romney’s Heritage” in 1962, the 200th anniversary of the town’s founding, the 1st incorporated community in what is now West Virginia. 

From 1967 to 1969, she was president of Delta Kappa Gamma. 

Henrietta Loy, born in 1914, died in 1993 at the age of 78.

0624 George Throop.jpg

YE HAMPSHIRE REVIEW

By Geo. H. Throop

Tis well to walk, as well as talk,

Each day the task renew;

But now and then all stirring men

Should take a calm Review.

 

For fiercest fight, for Truth and Right,

And War’s red index true;

Your force or mine, in straightest line,

For Soldierly Review.

 

New sheets we’ll try, new books we’ll buy — 

But not because they’re new;

We like to greet the City Sheet,

But keep our own Review.

And, by and by, above the sky,

Will come, for me and you,

The net amount, by honest count

And Final Grand Review.

 

And Oh! those Curls! those winsome girls

Who’ve “mittened” me and you,

O my! O my! how they’ll cry

in taking the Review.

 

What say you, Boys? Don’t mind the noise!

Wake up the whole ship’s crew!

And give three cheers, to shake the spheres!

 For Hampshire’s bright Review.

0624 op Henrietta Loy.jpg

 

Romney’s Heritage

By Henrietta Loy, On the occasion of Romney’s 200th birthday in 1962 

It is quite easy to sing of the glorious past

Of a land so rich in beauty and lore-

And of the men and women who bravely came

To found this heritage which shall live evermore!

By horse and wagon and afoot they arrived

At the beautiful South Branch river — 

Finding their rainbow’s pot of gold — 

Or — perhaps an arrow from an Indian’s quiver.

The land abounded in buffalo and panther

As Kill-buck led the Shawnees in battle.

The Catawba and Delaware tribes

Fought fiercely for scalps and for cattle!

Homes were built from the great forests

And crops were scratched from the good soil.

Children were brought up in a God-fearing manner

Because freedom made up for the toil 

Lord Fairfax had possession of the whole precious land

A baron, with power to collect his shilling.

Lashes on the back at the whipping post

Made payment of debts most willing!

We’re sure that Washington slept in our beds

While protecting the western frontier.

He couldn’t have missed the ultimate

When surveying and fighting through here 

Six cents for a man and six for a horse

To ferry the Capon River at Poston — 

But only five at two South Branch landings

And a fine for an overcharging boatswain!

The school of that day was of unhewn logs

And writing was done with a quill.

No state aid — or regulation of law

Interfered with the teacher’s will!

In 1837 the Turnpike came through

Surveyed by Napoleon’s engineer.

When one drives from Winchester to Parkersburg

He wishes Crozet were still here!

Then came the war between the states,

Which placed brother against brother.

The majority chose the side of the north

Now WEST distinguishes us from the other!

We’ve come a long way since then

In supplying leaders for our state.

Three governors, heroes and statesmen

Are among the many of our great!

The past is Romney’s heritage — 

But the present is our responsibility.

The future is our destiny

Which shall be met with courage and humility!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.