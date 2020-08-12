Throughout my childhood and carrying into adulthood, this has always been the month for vacations in my family.
I have a vacation scheduled for this month, and, I am looking forward to heading to the exotic locale of my mountainous hometown. Which, surprisingly enough, isn’t all that much different from Romney. The town is slightly larger and is situated in the Allegheny Mountains, just south of the Allegheny Plateau, but is just the same as this quiet, small town.
I can remember when I was a kid my family always took a vacation during the second week of August. The reason being was the first week of the month was reserved for the annual county fair. After vacation, there would be two-a-days for football then the school year.
A couple of times we took those trips to amusement parks by the names of Cedar Point in Ohio or Hershey Park in my native Pennsylvania. Honestly, I was never one for carnival rides.
At some point, those vacations morphed from amusement parks to the beaches of Delaware and Maryland. The family’s yearly tribunal to Ocean City, Md., where I eventually became a “lOCal” for a handful of years in my early 20s, turned into an annual yearly adventure that raged for decades.
I vividly remember the first time I saw the ocean when we went to Rehoboth Beach, Del. As the family truckster carefully glided up the divided two-way main drag in the bustling beach town, the ocean popped up on the horizon. I remember leaning over to the middle of the backseat to get the full view of the greenish, bluish sea.
I remember everyone’s excitement as we “finally made it.” See, back in those days it was an 8-hour drive from northern central Pennsylvania to the sandy beaches. Today, that trip is about six hours as highway improvements have developed. Of course, all the years I made that trip – except my last one in 2006 – were of the eight-hour variety.
I still have vivid memories of those beach trips, spending time riding Morey boogie boards in the surf, getting bitten by jellyfish, enjoying a slice of Grotto’s pizza, and spending nights walking the boards with thousands of other tourists.
I remember digging in the sand, buying the boardwalk t-shirts that would fall apart only weeks later. I remember sitting in the sand at night and watching the moon dance over the water and ships made their way to their next port while waves crashed on the beach in a rhythmic pattern.
I can remember the smell of the sea air. The smell of suntan lotion and the taste of boardwalk taffy still linger in my memory.
But at one point in life, I became beached out so to speak. I traded in sandy beaches for cabins in the wilderness under the night sky.
To me, there is nothing better than being out in the forest with food stored in coolers and a raging bonfire at night for everyone to gather around and tell tales of the day. Taking a walk through the lush, green forest and the cool night air wafting through the trees and the sounds of birds at dawn are what I look forward to the most.
The vacation I have planned for this month will see me venture into the Alleghenies, roughly 3,000 feet above those sandy beaches. I’m quite confident that I will see family, and quite possibly deer, rabbits, and maybe even a bear. I may even take an adventure even farther north to check out the night sky at Cherry Springs State Park. I will just have to make sure it is a clear night.
I am looking forward to visiting all my old stomping grounds, and I may even make the trip to my old high school. I have been told from friends that it is completely different, and has already morphed in the way Hampshire County schools are right now with turf playing fields and new schools in the works.
Trips home are always great trips. This is another great trip I am looking forward to experiencing. I just hope I have enough time to cross everything off my vacation to-do list.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher of the Hampshire Review. Reach him at 304-822-3871 or email brent@hampshirereview.com.
