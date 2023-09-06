0906 cacapon pens 1.jpg

CAPON SPRINGS – There are lots of exciting items up for bid at the Fall Celebration of the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust later this month – including a genuine piece of American history with a Hampshire County connection.

The piece – or pieces, rather – of history are four pens used by President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign landmark bills into law in 1965, including legislation that established the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities, created the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, supported the development of high-speed ground transportation and reduced excise taxes.

PX 86-8 Wirtz

PX 86-8 W. Willard Wirtz, Secretary of Labor (1962-1969). Photograph in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.