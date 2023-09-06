CAPON SPRINGS – There are lots of exciting items up for bid at the Fall Celebration of the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust later this month – including a genuine piece of American history with a Hampshire County connection.
The piece – or pieces, rather – of history are four pens used by President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign landmark bills into law in 1965, including legislation that established the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities, created the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, supported the development of high-speed ground transportation and reduced excise taxes.
The four historic pens rest in a single frame, each mounted above elegant lettering with the name of the legislation and the date Johnson signed it.
The frame reads, “These pens were among those used by President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign into law the legislation indicated and were presented by him to Secretary of Labor W. Willard Wirtz.”
The last chunk of information explains the local connection: Willard Wirtz was a distinguished lawyer and professor – and was U.S. Secretary of Labor under both John F. Kennedy and Johnson.
Following Wirtz’s retirement, he and his wife Jane moved to Yellow Spring, the community in southeastern Hampshire that “gave new life to a pair of political refugees from Washington, D.C.,” Wirtz quipped in his 1990 book, “Capon Valley Sampler: Sketches of Appalachia from George Washington to Caudy Davis.”
The Wirtzes grew close to the Davis family, which traces its Hampshire roots back to the early 1800s. Guy Davis was visiting with them one day, when the former labor secretary – who passed away in 2010 – invited him to chose a souvenir.
Davis selected the pens, and has cherished them ever since.
Davis is now a board member of the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust, and he’s offering the pens as a part of the fall celebration’s auction to benefit efforts to protect the forests, farms, rural heritage and waters of the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Watershed.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Mr. Wirtz, who was one of the original founding members of the trust, than to donate this gift he gave me to further advance the work of the Trust,” Davis said.
The pens will be offered as a part of the Sept. 16 auction at Capon Springs Resort, and the question is, who will write the next chapter?
For more information about the item and the auction, contact the Cacapon & Lost Rivers Land Trust: info@cacapon.org, 304-856-1188.
