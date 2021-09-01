With the rains that began here Tuesday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, residents should prepare for minor flooding and at least 4 inches of precipitation.
“The Eastern Panhandle does look to get hit significantly,” said Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Tuesday morning, noting that all fire and EMS chiefs in the county, as well as the swift water teams for Romney and Springfield, are prepared for Ida.
“We started making preparations a few days ago,” Malcolm said. “We are predicted to have minor to moderate flooding of the rivers here.”
He noted that, along the South Branch River, the flood stage is 15 feet.
Emergency Management here relies on weather forecasts out of Sterling, Va., and the National Weather Service there said Hampshire is expected to get a total of between 4 and 6 inches of precipitation as Ida peters out.
This Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness for the entire state, and though Ida was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, heavy rains are still a cause for concern, especially along the South Branch.
Malcolm said that fire and EMS officials will be monitoring river levels constantly, and are ready to advise folks who might have campers on the river to head to higher ground if the need (and the river) arises.
According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to clear up by Thursday.
