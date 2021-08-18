ROMNEY — A routine status hearing in the 1st-degree murder charge against young Austin Holmes-Evans turned up new details in the year-old killing.
Holmes-Evans, 17, is accused of murdering his cousin, Johnny Adams, in July 2020 at Hanging Rocks.
The slender youth appeared in court in person for the 1st time Tuesday morning as attorneys updated Judge Carter Williams on the progress of the case. Previous appearances have been via Zoom from the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail or Chick Buckbee Center.
Williams continued proceedings until 2 p.m. Oct. 1 because forensic results are still not back from the state crime lab. Miller said the lab was testing ballistics and DNA on some items recovered from the crime scene.
Fourteen-year-old Johnny Adams’ body was discovered July 18, 2020, almost a week after he disappeared from the home in Hanging Rocks Subdivision where he had been staying since March.
He died of a gunshot to the head, the medical examiner’s office ruled.
Holmes-Evans was arrested at the time on a burglary charge. His identity was not revealed because of his age until a grand jury handed up 5 counts against him in May — 1st-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping, use of a firearms in a felony and concealing human remains.
Tuesday, Judge Williams urged Prosecutor Rebecca Miller to push the state crime lab for the test results before continuing the case to the next term.
Defense Attorney Craig Manford of Martinsburg noted that the ballistics tests may include shell casings found at other places than the crime scene.
He confirmed that Miller has given him all the prosecution’s discovery — the legal term for the reports, interviews and evidence of a case. He said that what Miller gave him included more than what then-Prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer gave him last year.
Williams said the Oct. 1 court date could be a pre-trial hearing if the state crime lab evidence is back, with either a trial date to be set or a plea agreement to be entered.
Miller said no plea agreement has been discussed because her office and law enforcement officers here first want to meet face to face with Johnny’s guardians, Angel and Janis Jaquez of West Hartford, Conn.
“I haven’t given a plea offer due to that,” Miller told Williams.
Jaquez, appearing at the hearing via Zoom, said he should know shortly when the family could come to West Virginia for a meeting.
“We want to be there,” he said.
