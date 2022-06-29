ROMNEY — The Romney Ruritan Club and the Romney Ruritan teens will be implementing a 5-day safety awareness program for pre-K and kindergarten children in August, and they need your help.
Safety Town is a summer program scheduled for Aug. 8–12, initiated by the Romney Ruritan teens, which teaches young children how to handle various concepts: traffic, fire, outdoor and other safety topics. Using cardboard buildings and painted roads, Safety Town engages children by placing them in a colorful, miniature town environment that imitates real-life scenarios.
Though summer is a much-anticipated time for children and parents alike, it can be easy to become too relaxed during this season. Unintentional injuries are the number 1 cause of death among children, says the World Health Organization. Many of these injuries include car crashes, drowning, poisoning and falls.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children states that attempted abductions most commonly occur on the streets while children ride their bikes, play or walk.
There’s an opportunity to help paint the town: on July 9, at 9 a.m., volunteers will gather at the Romney Elementary parking lot on School Street to paint the town and the pavement. These volunteers will bring the town to life by designing miniature homes, street signs and traffic signals, crosswalks and so on.
For those that are unable to help paint, there will also be a bake sale filled with tasty treats. Sale proceeds will be used to purchase helmets for the kids. Guest speakers – such as police officers, firefighters and other first responders – are encouraged to volunteer as guest speakers.
Registration forms for the program, as well as the drop-off box for them, will be located in the Romney library after tomorrow (June 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.