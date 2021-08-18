Greg’s turns to online fundraiser to keep restaurant doors open
CAPON BRIDGE — Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge may be another casualty of the pandemic, if help does not arrive soon. The restaurant is teetering on the brink of closing.
Restaurateur Greg Hockin said last week that he is just trying to hold on until Sept. 1 — the anniversary of the day he originally opened the restaurant 18 years ago.
A “Help Keep Greg’s Restaurant Open” Gofundme account set up by his daughter, Reba Flynn, is trying to raise enough money to pay the bills and keep the restaurant open.
What happened?
Greg said that when the pandemic hit, “the bottom dropped out” of his business, and his help disappeared. Even now, with things opening up a bit, he is lucky to take in half of what he would normally make —though his rent remains the same and other costs are rising.
He is still short of staff, and staff members wanting time off in the summer make things worse. He mentioned 1 server who has worked just 3 hours in the past 3 weeks, when he needed help every day.
Cutting hours because he lacks enough help cuts into business too. He now works from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but people who find the restaurant is not open in the early morning may think it is closed.
He struggles with the rising cost of ingredients for the food he prepares.
“Everyone else is raising prices,” he points out, though so far he has managed to keep going while raising the price of only one item. He knows he will have to do more.
Greg’s Restaurant has been a Capon Bridge institution for so long that some people cannot remember Capon Bridge’s Main Street without it. (This reporter and her husband met for coffee at Greg’s on their first date.)
Greg has been known for his support for the community as well, from being a business partner of the local schools to supplying coleslaw for Capon Valley Ruritan Club’s 4th of July celebration.
Greg says the GoFundMe money his daughter is trying to raise will allow him to catch up on paying his bills, including rent for the restaurant building, which goes up every year.
He needs to catch up on his taxes too, since he has been forced to choose between paying his taxes and paying the restaurant’s electric bill so he can keep the lights on.
His situation is not unique.
