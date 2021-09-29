ROMNEY — Mark your calendars: the Autumn Fine Arts Show returns to Hampshire County next month.
The art show will run from Oct. 9 until Oct. 30, and all artists aged 18 and older can submit work to be judged.
Entries in painting, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, carving, textile, glass, wood, metal work and photography will be accepted, and 2-dimensional work must not exceed 3 feet in both width and height.
“We are so looking forward to seeing what creative avenues the artists of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania have been working on this year,” said the show’s volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs. “Whether painting, sculpture, photography, glass, mixed media or any of the arts, we know there is lots of talent out there.”
Hinrichs added that whether you consider yourself an amateur or have been supporting yourself through your artistic talents, all submissions to the show are welcome.
This year’s judge is Sally Myers, who works with clay, paper and steel, and whose art has been shown in exhibitions across the nation. The Winchester artist’s work offers a unique and “joyous” view of nature, and she will be offering her thoughts on the art submitted at next month’s show.
How can you enter?
For Hampshire County Arts Council members, the entry fee is $20, and it’s $30 for non-members. The fee allows you to submit up to 3 entries, and the work must be brought to the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
The entry form can either be found as a hard copy at the Romney library, or online at the HCAC website.
Entry forms and artwork must be brought to the library on Saturday, Oct. 9 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work must be picked up on Oct. 30.
“I can’t wait for Oct. 9, entry day, to meet the new artists and greet those whose work we have enjoyed over the years,” Hinrichs added. “Last year, we had 32 artists and over 70 pieces of art to admire. Let’s do that again.”
The art show’s reception will be Oct. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and the winning artwork will be announced then. The prizes are $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place, $150 for 3rd place and $50 will go to the honorable mention artists.
Entry forms, along with additional information about the show, submission requirements, deadlines, prize money, judging and sales, visit the HCAC website at www.hampshirearts.org.
