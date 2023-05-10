AWP

Allegheny Wood Products

BAKER — Allegheny Wood Products, a West Virginia logging company that set its eyes on relocating a fumigation facility to Hardy County, won’t be allowed to build in their desired spot due to a zoning issue, said Hardy County officials last week. 

The company wants to construct a fumigation facility in Baker to treat logs before they’re shipped overseas. The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality has said it tentatively plans to issue an air permit that would let the facility emit up to nearly 10 tons of the pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere each year. 

