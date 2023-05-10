BAKER — Allegheny Wood Products, a West Virginia logging company that set its eyes on relocating a fumigation facility to Hardy County, won’t be allowed to build in their desired spot due to a zoning issue, said Hardy County officials last week.
The company wants to construct a fumigation facility in Baker to treat logs before they’re shipped overseas. The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality has said it tentatively plans to issue an air permit that would let the facility emit up to nearly 10 tons of the pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere each year.
During a public hearing last week, Hardy County planner Melissa Scott said the proposed location off Corridor H is zoned for agricultural use, not industrial use. Scott read a letter approved by the Hardy County Commission last Tuesday that said, “the requirements for Hardy County zoning compliance have not been met.”
Since the relocation proposal, Hardy County residents have bombarded regulators with opposition to the facility, calling it a threat to both their health and the health of the environment. State air quality permit engineer Steve Pursley said meeting air quality thresholds – not public opinion – is what factors into the issuance of the state permit.
At Tuesday morning’s Hampshire County Commission meeting, Commissioner Dave Cannon indicated that he’d done a bit of research on methyl bromide, and spoke to a DEP representative about the proposal that would place the facility within 10 air miles of Hampshire County.
The representative told Cannon that he “had never seen more public backlash for an individual project than this one.”
“They’re protesting pretty heavily,” reacted Cannon.
A final decision on the permit will be made sometime after the public comment period on the proposal ends May 12.
Scott said feedback from residents “is still the primary point of zoning.”
Obtaining an air quality permit is the first of several regulatory checklists the proposed facility would have to pass.
“Unfortunately, in West Virginia, the local permitting is the last hurdle,” Scott said. “As a former hurdler, I see the DEP’s hurdle is probably pretty low. Their regulations are based on a very specific set of technical requirements and they do not necessarily include local opposition as a mandatory consideration.
“The county, on the other hand, is probably going to be a much higher hurdle for Allegheny Wood Products. There are no plans now nor in the future for fumigation to happen on this property.”
In earlier comments posted on the DEP’s website, some Hardy County residents invoked the Feb. 3 fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and other environmental disasters in asking officials to preserve their health and natural resources.
Hardy County, only a hop, skip and a jump from the Hampshire County line, has about 14,000 residents, considerable poultry and other agricultural operations, and offers tourists from West Virginia and beyond an array of river float trips and hiking and cycling trails.
“Please do not let this be another manmade disaster,” Janet Fisher of Moorefield wrote in a lengthy letter to the DEP. “Please protect those who are helpless creatures of the water and of the air. They have no voice. We are their only voice. Help us keep this little part of Heaven safe for future generations.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says methyl bromide is an odorless, colorless gas used to control pests in shipping and agriculture. While dozens of countries have stopped most uses of methyl bromide, the countries Allegheny exports the logs to require the pesticide fumigation treatment.
Several residents pleaded with the DEP prior to the hearing to further review the public health and environmental threats from the pesticide’s fumigation use and seek alternative treatments, such as the use of heat or steam for fumigating the logs during their ocean transport.
Founded in 1973 with one sawmill in Riverton, West Virginia, Allegheny Wood Products has grown to eight sawmills in the state and markets itself as one of the largest producers of eastern U.S. hardwoods.
About 20 states now regulate the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Allegheny Wood Products owned two fumigation facilities in Moorefield. One opened in 2018 and has met air quality standards, according to the DEP. The other facility closed last year and the company now wants to move it 16 miles east to Baker.
