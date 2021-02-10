What do I mean by that? Well, let’s take a quick look at what it looks like. Remember that the party said they were all inclusive, yet 2 of their stars are now in hot water.
I was having a discussion on whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should have her committee assignments stripped away. I had only caught a glimpse of the conversation on the news. And so just when you think things can’t get any stranger on Capitol Hill, it does.
We have this 1st-term Congresswoman who I think has some really strange views. And I was curious about all the hoopla and frenzy. I was hearing about a nut case (their words not mine) running around in our Congress. So, I did some CSI.
I agree that she has, in my opinion, made some outlandish comments. And that she has either liked or posted what I will call seriously delusional statements. And I hate to divulge this, but she sounds a little like my mother before she passed.
My mom would make comments like, “the walk on the moon was a video made by NASA” and that JFK was still alive and living on some island someplace.
But then again, my mom was 88 and had advanced dementia. This young lady is in her 40s and allegedly in her right mind.
I will present a few of her comments for your viewing purposes, but one I find most amusing is that the forest fires in California were started by laser beams shot at earth. And I quote; “She also floated the possibility that the fires could have been started by ‘lasers or blue beams of light’ shot down from space by allies of Brown (Governor of California) who were said to be in the solar energy industry.” Seriously delusional is all I can say.
I guess her saying that Pelosi was, and I quote, “And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.” Or that she liked a post on Facebook that Pelosi “deserves a bullet in the head.” This comment probably would be considered inflammatory by most rational people.
I found her comment about the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon most disturbing when she referred to a “so-called” plane that crashed into the Pentagon.
And she added, “it’s odd, there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.” And she again liked a post on Facebook that “9/11 was done by our own government.”
One more of her folly-like comments she posted was a video on YouTube saying that the shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 was more than likely staged by left-wingers to advance their agenda on gun control.
Another amusing comment was: “I only believe some of what Q-Anon says about Dems being satanic pedophile cannibals, Okay.” All I can say is wow, and I hope she is wrong.
I will also post a comment from the right. “She is not a Republican,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted. “There are many who claim the title of Republican and have nothing in common with our core values.”
So, based on things I have read, I would have to agree with him that she is not a mainstream Republican. It appears that there are many in this country who think as she is.
My next question was, how did she get elected? And I found that she had a Democrat who was running against her and he dropped out of the race for family reasons and is moving out of Georgia. So basically, she ran unopposed. She was the Republican nominee, and there must be enough people that feel the way she does.
Then you have Liz Cheney, who was purportedly the Republican up-and-coming star, who the party is now looking to lynch because she supports the impeachment of former President Trump.
Maybe the Republicans can be accused of cannibalism trying to devour their own.
I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in a person’s right to think and believe what they want. I believe that these 2 were duly elected to Congress by their constituency.
So even if I think they have some unique views and beliefs, I don’t believe Congress has a right to try to throw them out of office just because they don’t agree with their views no matter how controversial they are. Yet knowing Congress as I do, I believe they will do their best to make their lives miserable.
I will close with this thought: I am utterly convinced (sadly) that there will never again be peace on Capitol Hill, and that if we continue down this path of incredible insanity and partisanship, unfortunately, Congress will continue to do nothing — and what they do, do will only continue to harm America and not help it.
