MORGANTOWN - West Virginia University plans to fully open its campuses this fall due to recent drops in COVID-19 cases across the country.
In a news release Tuesday, the university cited state figures showing the number of active coronavirus cases statewide had dropped 57% in the past month. The university also said more than 52% of West Virginians above age 12 had received at least one vaccine dose.
The statement said details for the fall semester on WVU's campuses in Morgantown, Keyser and Beckley as well as Health Sciences campuses in Martinsburg and Charleston may be adjusted based on infection and hospitalization rates and expert input.
While the university is not requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, those who haven't received shots must be tested for the virus before Aug. 1 and wear a mask indoors on campus or when around others outdoors.
The university also says in-person campus events will resume at full capacity June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.