HHS junior becomes Potomac District’s 1st female Eagle Scout
The rest of us might disagree.
After Sunday’s board of review, Trista Steinemann became the 1st female Eagle Scout in the history of the Potomac District of Boy Scouts’ Laurel Highlands Council.
Her gender “wasn’t that big of a topic, really,” she said, as she completed the project that would earn her Eagle status.
Trista organized a team that built shelving units and rolling clothes racks for her church, Romney Nazarene, to help their outreach to the community.
The shelves are to organize food the church uses for its Feed My Sheep kitchen that feeds all comers on the 3rd Saturday of each month. The rolling racks are for the used clothing the church gives away.
“Trista showed tremendous leadership and organizational skills while leading a group of Scouts and volunteers to complete her project,” said proud dad Shaun Steinemann, who also happens to be the leader for Troop 76.
That’s the troop that’s affiliated with Trista’s all-girl Troop 9076. Both sponsored by Legion Post 91 in Romney.
Dad’s leadership of Troop 76 got Trista into scouting — 1st as a tag-along for him and her brother.
“It was either I did scouts or I didn’t do anything,” she quips.
Four years ago she became a Venture Scout, a program the national organization allowed girls into.
Then 3 years ago Boy Scouts of America opened its ranks fully to girls and Trista was part of the group that became Troop 9076, which she has served as a patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and the troop historian.
Over those years she has earned 38 merit badges, from citizenship in the world to lifesaving to woodcarving, swimming and family life.
“There’s a lot of them,” she underplays.
Two that she didn’t mention, her Troop Leader Doug Stokes pointed out — welding and photography.
“One thing I think she did quite well at was photography,” he says. Yet, “at her board of review, she never even brought that up.”
Beyond Scouts, Trista is a junior at Hampshire High School, where she is on the honor roll.
She says she doesn’t have a lot of hobbies, but school, Scouts and being a manager at understaffed McDonald’s keeps the Romney 18-year-old busy enough.
The future looks busy too.
First is her court of honor this spring or summer. Then, as she ages out of being a Scout, she’s looking to become an adult scoutmaster.
“Trista has truly lived the Scout oath and law and has loved every minute of her scouting career,” her dad says.
Trista also has her sights set on saving lives.
“For my senior year, I’m going to start an EMT class,” she says. “After graduation, I plan to go into a program to get certified as an EMT. I do plan to make it my career.”
