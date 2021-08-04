Procedures are in place for public hearings on redistricting that are being held around the state next month.
The time will be divided equally among those who sign up to speak at each meeting.
Signups start at 5:30 p.m. at each site with the hearings starting at 6.
Sites in this region are Keyser Fire Station 2, 1550 Cornell St., on Aug. 28 and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, 510 S. Raleigh St., Martinsburg, Aug. 17.
* * *
Another Hampshire County resident has picked up a prize in the Do It For Babydog giveaways to promote Covid-19 vaccinations across West Virginia.
Allen Park of Augusta won 1 of the custom hunting shotguns in the contest’s 6th weekly drawing.
* * *
The Perseid meteor shower graces the nighttime sky over North America this month. The 2021 Perseid meteor shower will probably produce the greatest number of meteors on the mornings of Aug. 11, 12 and 13, in the early morning hours, when the most meteors will be flying, there will be no moon to ruin the show.
* * *
The Right Rev. Michie Klusmeyer said this week he will resign as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia as of Oct. 13, 2022. On that exact date in 2001, Klusmeyer was consecrated as the 7th bishop of West Virginia.
* * *
Kendu Woodard, 43, of Keyser was sentenced last week to 2 years in prison for a firearms charge.
Woodard, also known as “Kenneth Barmore,” pled guilty in March 2021 to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm because he is prohibited from possessing 1 because of a prior conviction. He admitted in Martinsburg federal court to having a 9mm pistol in February 2019 in Mineral County.
* * *
Hampshire Memorial Hospital and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs are sharing a $258,376 grant for covid-19 testing and mitigation.
“Covid-19 has stretched our hospitals in many ways over the last 17 months, and will continue to be a factor moving forward. We are grateful for support through the American Rescue Plan Act that will help us provide the safest care environment possible and expand access to fast, reliable testing,” said Tom Kluge, who heads both hospitals.
* * *
Samantha Jo Guinn, 33, of Keyser was sentenced last week to 5 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution.
Guinn pled guilty to a count of possession with intent to distribute meth in October 2019. She admitted to having more than 50 grams of “crystal” meth, also known as “ice,” in January 2019 in Grant County.
* * *
Richard Lee Tyndall Jr., 43, of Oldtown, Md., was indicted last month in Martinsburg federal court on firearms theft charges.
Tyndall was charged with 2 counts of stealing firearms from a dealer and 2 counts of unlawful possession of firearms.
Tyndall, who is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of stealing 8 weapons from a dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 4, 2019. He is also accused of stealing 5 more firearms from another dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 27, 2019.
He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count.
* * *
The average West Virginia gas price fell 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.01 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
