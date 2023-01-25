Covid-19 is still playing a part in the cause of death for many here in Hampshire County – but heart disease and cancer unsurprisingly top the list for those who passed in 2022.
Death certificates filed with the County Clerk as of last week had Covid listed as a contributing factor in 12 cases, with 9 cases listing the respiratory virus as the lead cause of death.
Heart disease, the number one killer nationwide, claimed 43 lives in Hampshire County in 2022, with heart-related issues overall contributing to a total of 64 deaths here.
Overall, the number of Hampshire County death certificates filed as of last Friday was 269, with plenty of death certificates from Hampshire folks who died out of state rolling in – from 2022, 2021, 2020 and even as far back as 1992.
The cancer statistics here remained high – right in line with national statistics; the CDC lists heart disease and cancer as the number one and two causes of death in the U.S.
In Hampshire County, lung cancer claimed the lives of 20, followed by colon cancer (7), prostate cancer (6) and liver and kidney (4 each).
The death toll for 2022 was significantly lower than numbers in 2021; the numbers from this point two years ago showed a spike to 362 people, with lower numbers in 2020 – 251 deaths – and 253 deaths in 2019.
There were a number of untimely deaths listed in the county records, whether by accidents, substance abuse or suicide.
• Three died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
• Four people died in car accidents, and 2 passed away in motorcycle accidents.
• Drug overdoses claimed 6 lives, with chronic alcohol abuse as the leading cause of an additional death.
• Stab wounds, an asthma attack, a stepladder fall and a chainsaw injury of the neck claimed 1 life each.
• Four passed away due to self-inflicted asphyxiation.
• One passed away due to “airway occlusion”– choking.
Dementia (Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia together) was the leading cause of death for 20 here, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (more commonly known as COPD) took 17 lives, pneumonia took 8, and UTI complications claimed 4 more.
Other causes of death ranged from more common complications – strokes, Parkinson’s, sepsis and liver failure – to the rarer causes, like Lou Gehrig’s Disease, microcephaly (a brain development disorder in newborns) and multiple sclerosis, which claimed 1 life each.
Out of the 269 Hampshire County death certificates filed, 6 causes of death were ruled as “undetermined.”
