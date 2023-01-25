Covid-19 is still playing a part in the cause of death for many here in Hampshire County – but heart disease and cancer unsurprisingly top the list for those who passed in 2022.

Death certificates filed with the County Clerk as of last week had Covid listed as a contributing factor in 12 cases, with 9 cases listing the respiratory virus as the lead cause of death.

