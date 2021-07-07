LEVELS — An ATV crash in far northern Hampshire County Saturday evening sent a 7-year-old by helicopter for treatment of his injuries.
Details are scant because the accident occurred on private property and because the patient is a minor.
The boy was in pediatric intensive care at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown Monday.
The 911 call came in around 6:45 p.m. for an accident on Okonoko Road about 6 miles north and east of the Levels fire hall.
Rescue units from Springfield Valley, Romney and the county initially responded along with the Levels and Springfield Valley fire companies.
Trooper 5, a medical helicopter stationed in Cumberland, was called in, landing in a nearby field and taking off for Ruby around 8 p.m.
