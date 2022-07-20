AUGUSTA — The gates open Monday on Hampshire County’s 65th annual County Fair.
But, really, the action starts Sunday for the kids and grownups who are bringing animals, 4-H projects, food, crops, art and other endeavors to be judged.
Blue ribbon, anyone?
WVU Extension agent Candace Delong says putting together a crop entry shouldn’t be far from a grocery shopping experience.
Judging produce in the fair’s Crop Barn is similar, she says.
“Basically, it’s all about matching what consumers would want at any grocery store,” she said. “So really, people ‘judge’ just like at a fair every time they go shopping for food.”
A few things go into making one of these entries a “good” entry, and the top thing judges look for, Delong explained, is uniformity.
“Judges do consider the uniformity of each fruit or vegetable in the display,” she said, and used an example.
“If you are choosing to display beets, make sure to select 5 that are of uniform color and shape.”
During Fair Week, produce is judged on the 1st day so it’s at its peak of quality – since, as the week goes on, the quality will decline.
The process for judging flowers is a similar one.
“For displaying flowers, be sure to remove any dead foliage,” she said, and emphasized the need to select “uniform blooms that are large and brightly colored.”
There it is again: “uniformity.”
“Typically, all judges are looking for uniformity and ‘true-to-type,’” Delong explained. “So, with a potted plant you want the flower to be uniform, and if it’s a sunflower, for example, you want it to look like a typical sunflower.”
Simple enough. Fruits and vegetables should be free from diseases, insect damage or damage from environmental stressors (sun damage or hail).
All the entries arrive at the fairgrounds Sunday — animals in the morning, exhibits in the afternoon. Then the judges get to work in the 4-H, CEOS and Crop buildings.
Fair Week will have a comfortable, familiar feel to it. More than a dozen young women will compete for the titles of Miss Hampshire County and Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday is the prince and princess pageant at 6:30 and next Wednesday brings gospel singer Jordan St. Cyr onstage for shows at 7 and 9.
During the day the youngsters in the livestock barn have showmanship and judging sessions each morning.
Gates open at 4 each afternoon. Admission is $3 on Monday and Tuesday and $5 next Wednesday.
Besides each night’s entertainment, fairgoers will find plenty of food, rides, games and vendors.
The fair purchased a couple sides of beef to make its own burgers this year and another appreciable upgrade will be the refurbished stage.
