MCHENRY, Md. — Four Hampshire County residents were arrested on drug charges by troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack after a traffic stop in Garrett County on Sept. 23.
Tropers report that around 7 p.m. they stopped a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling east on Interstate 68 at the 14-mile marker. The vehicle was stopped for an inoperable brake light and following too closely, troopers said.
During the traffic stop, a K9 scan alerted officers to drugs. A search of the car discovered suspected methamphetamine, Clonazepam tablets, Buprenorphine tablets and drug paraphernalia, troopers said.
The driver, Brenda Kay Watson, 60, of Green Spring, and 2 passengers, Timothy Brent Kirby, 39, of Romney and Timothy James Saville, 53, of Paw Paw, were all charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
A 3rd passenger, Jonathan Vance Whetzel Jr., 27, of Points, was charged with possession of CDS paraphernalia and possession of Buprenorphine.
All 4 people were taken before a district court commissioner for a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.