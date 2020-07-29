CAPON BRIDGE — A handful of voters went to the polls Tuesday in Capon Bridge, electing Laura Turner mayor for the next 3 years.
Turner has served as interim mayor for the past year when incumbent Steve Sirbaugh decided to not seek re-election after filing had closed. She had been the town recorder.
Turner received 8 votes in the uncontested race that also elected a recorder — which has its own new saga — and 2 Town Council members.
Josie Bauknecht was elected recorder as a write-in candidate. It's a position she was appointed to this spring. But Bauknecht resigned as recorder 2 weeks ago because of a schedule conflict.
She received 7 votes, as did Thomas Hinkle, who was a write-in candidate for Town Council. The other council seat went to Chris Turner, husband of the newly elected mayor, with 8 votes.
Their terms take effect next week for 4 years, expiring on June 30, 2024. The election was originally scheduled for June 9, only to be postponed by Gov. Jim Justice until July 28. If the election had been held on time, electees would have assumed office July 1.
