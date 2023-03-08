The Hampshire County Assessor’s Office’s field staff will be out and about starting this month, collecting the state-mandated field data.
The state mandates that the county Assessor’s Office is to canvas the county in three-year cycles, and they’ll begin in late March and early April, said Assessor Norma Wagoner.
This year, they’ll collect data in Bloomery and Springfield districts, along with the Town of Capon Bridge. If they have new building permits, or permits in which the work wasn’t completed last year, they’ll revisit those areas this year and check some of the farms with a plan on file or if there are any question marks surrounding their farm application.
Be on the lookout: the Assessor’s Office has three white SUVs and a blue one; they’re very plainly marked on both doors, with the back glass and a front license plate that says “Hampshire County Assessor’s Office” on them.
All employees have identification badges, too.
If there are any questions, contact the Assessor’s Office at 304-822-3326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.