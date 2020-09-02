Aug. 23: Jeffrey Brian Smith, 40, of Capon Bridge was arrested for violation of a DVP.
Aug. 24: Jerrell Lemont Leviege, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice.
Aug. 25: Angela Marie White, 30, of Augusta was arrested for a Fugitive from Justice.
Aug. 25: Travis Allen Ayers, 31, of Romney was arrested for Manufacturing and possession with intent of a controlled substance.
Aug. 25: Bryan Lee Hammett, 34, of High View was arrested for Obstruction and Domestic Battery.
Aug. 26: Hunter James Wright, 21, of Augusta was arrested for aiding escape and other offenses.
Aug. 29: Lauren Elizabeth Swaner, 31, of Winchester was arrested for child neglect.
Aug. 29: Matthew Wayne Swaner, 37, of Winchester was arrested for child neglect.
Aug. 30: Brendon Matthew Johnston, 22, of Bloomery was arrested for Driving Suspended 3rd offense, Improper Registration, No Insurance, expired MVI.
Aug. 23-29
Warrant/process service: 13
