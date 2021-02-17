Four miles of U.S. 220 will be paved this summer, 1 of 17 projects the Division of Highways announced last week.
DOH documents show 2 bids were received: one for $649,443 from Belt Paving and the other for $672,640 from West Virginia Paving. DOH will award the contract after reviewing the bids to make sure they meet the agency’s specifications.
The stretch from Rada Road to U.S. 50 will get 1.5 inches of overlay and stones for shoulders.
Another chunk of Corridor H is scheduled for paving in 1 of the other bids announced.
The 7.5-mile stretch from Kerens to the U.S. 19 connector near Parsons will cost $30 million to $37 million, depending on which of the 7 bids DOH accepts.
West Virginia Paving submitted the low bid for that project as well, at $29.97 million. The highest bid came from Walsh Construction Co. at $37.79 million.
“This is the first paving piece on the Kerens to Parsons section of Corridor H,” Deputy State Highway Engineer Ryland Music said. “The project will be a key piece in completing the decades-long construction of Corridor H.”
Corridor H is intended to connect I-79 near Weston, in the central part of the state, with I-81 near Front Royal, Va. It has been on the books for 50-plus years.
Two sections remain to be completed — from Wardensville east to Front Royal and the middle section through the highest peaks of Tucker County, including near Blackwater Falls.
DOH said that so far for 2021, low bids have come in more than $9 million below engineer’s estimates. The agency has been letting bids on the 2nd Thursday of each month.
