Review Staff
Covid-19 is on the rise again in Hampshire County and the state of West Virginia.
The county was 1 of 30 in the state that was coded yellow in the 5-color tracking system for the virus.
More alarmingly, the percentage positive in Hampshire spiked to red on Monday, at 10.3% on a rolling 7-day average. The infection rate, cases per 100,000, was 17.6%.
The Health Department’s Monday afternoon update reported 61 new cases of Covid in the last week, with 21 still active. Nobody was hospitalized, though.
The county passed the 6,000 threshold in positive test results, hitting 6,008 Monday. Over the 2 years of the pandemic, 74 Hampshire County residents have died from the disease.
* * *
Drivers are paying record-high prices for gasoline across West Virginia.
Gasbuddy.com reported the state’s average price for a gallon of gas was $4.63 Sunday, up 16.6 cents in a week, 50.8 cents in a month and $1.65 in a year.
Gasbuddy monitors 1,154 stations across the Mountain State daily.
Diesel fuel hit an all-time high of $5.62 a gallon nationally Sunday and the average gas price across the U.S. was $4.85. That’s $1.81 higher than a year ago, 56 cents higher than a month ago and 26 cents higher than the previous Sunday.
