ROMNEY — It’s all about the barn.
Romney’s Town Council strung together a special meeting Friday afternoon to approve measures that they hope will pave the way for restoration of the old WVSDB barn the town acquired a year ago.
The council approved a resolution to solicit bids to repair or replace the barn’s roof. Emergency fundraising a year ago put large heavy-duty tarps over 8 holes in the roof.
Now the town is looking for a more permanent solution. Bids will be accepted until mid-December.
“We want to figure out what this will cost,” town attorney Logan Mantz told the Council and Mayor Beverly Keadle.
Two council members were in the room for the meeting — Bill Taylor and Derek Shreve. Two others — John Duncan and Paula O’Brien — phoned in to give the panel a quorum so it could conduct business.
A 5th member, Duncan Hott, is home battling illness. The council lost its 6th member earlier in the month when Gary Smith resigned to move out of town.
The bid request passed 4-0, as did the 1st 2 readings of an ordinance Mantz suggested for Romney to establish its own Economic Development Authority.
Keadle explained to the Council the a development authority exists as a separate legal entity from the town with its own ability to raise funds and go into debt — 2 aspects that could prove useful in raising money to repair the barn and turn it into a self-sustaining property.
Mantz noted that a development authority’s financial powers are in some ways broader than the town’s.
The ordinance will be up for a 3rd and final reading at next Monday’s regular monthly council meeting.
In other business, the council approved a bid process for its plan to put automated water meters in all homes and businesses on the town system. Bids will be due Dec. 1. o
