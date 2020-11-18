Signs of frustration
Editor:
I’m glad the November 3 General Election is finally over, and we can move on with our lives. But I am still disturbed by the number of candidate signs and banners that were stolen or vandalized here in Hampshire County.
At the Democratic Election headquarters in Romney, we gave out nearly 100 signs supporting our presidential candidate. At least a quarter of the people who got those signs, returned for a replacement when the first one was stolen from their private property.
Signs and banners in Romney were stolen, knocked over and vandalized repeatedly. Two large banners, installed on private property with the owner’s permission, one in Shanks and one in Augusta, were valued at nearly $200. The first disappeared not two days after it was installed, while the other lasted until a day before Election Day.
So, are you thieves proud of what you did? Was this your way of showing support for your candidate, the one who now refuses to concede the election, even though he lost by over 5 million votes? Or were you threatened by this little bit of competition for the hundreds of Trump flags and signs we’ve had to look at for months?
If you profess to be a Christian and you’d like to repent for this sin of theft, you can return the stolen items by contacting me.
Dorothy Kengla, Augusta
Thank You, veterans
Editor:
Capon Valley Ruritan extends our heart-felt thanks to all veterans for their service and sacrifices so that we can continue to live as a free nation.
Henry Krautwurst, Yellow Spring o
