PURGITSVILLE — Though visible progress with the water project in Purgitsville has seemed sluggish over the past few months, it has reached a milestone: with over 80 percent of the easements done for the water lines, the project is in the “home stretch” to its construction phase.
In April, Central Hampshire PSD submitted a report indicating that 18 easements had been signed for the project, which was scheduled to go to bid in the fall.
Right now, the project is waiting on a certificate from the Army Corps of Engineers, which pledged $975,000 to the cause. Once the certificate is in place, said Pastor Don Judy of White Pine Church of the Brethren, the project will hopefully be put out to bid before the 1st of the year.
The bidding process will take 60 days.
“We’re down the home stretch now in order to start construction,” he said. He added that this kind of project generally takes between 6 and 9 years to materialize, and so far, Purgitsville’s project has moved along smartly in 3, though even that feels like a long time.
The project didn’t start getting the easements for the right of ways for the water lines until January and February of this year, which definitely slowed the action, Judy said.
“I was hoping we’d be digging dirt by now,” he admitted last week. “It’s been like frozen molasses the last few months.”
Judy began lobbying for public water in Purgitsville in the fall of 2018, when he was spurred by the poor quality well water in the area and anecdotal evidence of high cancer rates. When the County Commission declined to pay for water testing, Judy turned to other means of funding – state and federal means.
“When we bypassed (local funding) here and had to do it on our own, we had so much help outside the county, state and federal,” he explained. “This thing just took off.”
The project has a hefty price tag attached to it – about $4.2 million right now, Judy said, all funded at the state and federal levels.
“They were really concerned about the health of the people out there,” he said. “The cancer never did slow down up there.”
