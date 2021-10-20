“It delays services sometimes minutes when seconds count” Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said and first responders agree when commenting about missing and poorly visible house numbers.
So if you are wondering what I wrote in my notes while crawling up and down the streets of town, it was exactly what Romney Rescue Chief Donnie Smith told Jim King in last week’s Hampshire Review article: “the problem of small, hidden or missing numbers is widespread.”
My data shows that houses with missing numbers are a problem, but the greatest is small and hidden numbers that are not visible from the street. So when I wasn’t searching for numbers, I was researching ways to make sure emergency responders can easily find every house in Romney.
Steps to properly display your house number
STEP 1 — Read the Town of Romney Addressing Ordinance that is published in this edition of the Hampshire Review.
STEP 2 — be visible from both directions.
House
• The number should be visible from both directions of travel.
• Uncover the numbers. Trim trees, bushes, weeds, flowers or other debris that block
• Watch outdoor decorations — don’t hide your number with a wreath or flag. If possible, place numbers above eye level and in radius of porch light.
• Avoid placing numbers away from front door. After 3 trips driving past a house, I finally found numbers on a narrow post that faced the house next door.
• Numbers must be at least 3 inches in height.
Mailbox
If your mailbox is not directly in front of your house or near your driveway, emergency responders can’t locate you, so you need your number on your house or on a post or sign in your yard.
If traffic travels in both directions on your road, post your number on both sides of your mailbox. Emergency vehicles may not arrive from the same directions as your mail carrier.
As on a house, make sure numbers are at least 3 inches in height.
STEP 3 — Locate near the street
If a house is more than 100 feet from any road or street, the address number must be displayed at least three feet from the end of the driveway or easement at the end of the road or driveway in the direction of the house.
If your driveway leads to more than one address, post all numbers at the end of the driveway then post the number on your house. It is impossible for emergency responders to know which house is yours when there are shared mailbox spaces and no signage on your driveway or house.
STEP 4 — Mark multiple dwelling units and nonresidential buildings
Numbers for multiple dwelling units and nonresidential buildings must be at least 6 inches in height and shall be placed on the front of the building facing the road or at the end of the building nearest the road.
STEP 5 — Test it out
Finally, drive down your street or road to your house in both directions during the day and night and see how quickly you can spot your address numbers as you approach you home.
I’ll be posting more information relating to displaying your house numbers on the Town of Romney website and Facebook page as well as my newsfeed on Facebook. Please hit “Share” and get the word out along with adding your comments and/or pictures of some of the great ways you use to make sure your House Numbers can be seen
Retired educator Paula O’Brien serves on the Romney Town Council.
