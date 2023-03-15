The next West Virginia Humanities Council mini-grant deadline is approaching – and fast.
The Humanities Council is the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities, and it serves the Mountain State through grants and direct programs in the humanities realm, budgeting over $800,000 yearly for these programs.
A variety of grants are offered to nonprofits that support educational programming.
The “mini-grants” support smaller projects, requesting $2,000 or less, like single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, consultation needs and planning for more complex projects. The Humanities Council offers these minigrants four times per year, and the next deadline is April 1.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact Humanities Council grants administrator Erin Riebe at (304) 346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
