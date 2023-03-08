Outdoors

Collin Waybright, who has been working with birds of prey since he was 14, is one of the youngest Master Class Falconers in West Virginia.

AUGUSTA — Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta will host the first Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show on March 11 and 12, rain, shine or snow.

Last year, the Hampshire County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, Tina Ladd, announced the plans for the outdoor show. Those plans are finally coming to fruition with the two-day event packed with several happenings that will bring in residents and out-of-towners.

