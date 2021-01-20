CHARLESTON — Requirements for system upgrades and additional maintenance are included in orders the state Public Service Commission has filed after a full service audit of Frontier Communications.
Those filings came Friday. In general, information from the PSC indicated Frontier has pledged to invest at least $200 million in system improvements in West Virginia the end of 2023.
Additionally, the company has committed to providing fiber service to at least 150,000 locations before the end of 2027.
Not meeting the deadlines will come with consequences, the PSC said.
Frontier filed for bankruptcy last year.
“These orders allow Frontier to proceed with its bankruptcy reorganization, emerge a stronger corporate structure and make much needed investments in West Virginia’s Internet infrastructure,” PSC chairwoman Charlotte Lane said in a statement.
