CHARLESTON — Public hearings have been set on West Virginia’s redistricting process.
The Legislature’s joint redistricting committee will hold 12 in-person hearings and 3 virtual hearings.
The first hearing is July 27 at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield. Other hearings are set for July 29 at Chief Logan State Park in Logan, Aug. 3 at Tamarack in Beckley, Aug. 4 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center and Aug. 10 at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.
Lawmakers will decide on legislative district boundaries as well as how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current 3. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its 3rd congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.
A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the redistricting process.
Rockwool plant starts production in Ranson
RANSON — A West Virginia plant has started production of stone wool insulation products.
Rockwool North America is making the products at its new manufacturing plant in Jefferson County for residential, commercial and industrial use, the company said in a news release.
The plant has more than 110 employees. Up to 40 more workers will be hired as production ramps up, the statement said. The plant uses natural gas instead of coal as its fuel source.
Milton, Ontario-based Rockwool North America also has a manufacturing facility in Mississippi and 2 more in Canada.
“We’re delighted to be up and running in West Virginia and providing the 1st increase in stone wool insulation production capacity since before the pandemic,” Rockwool North America President Rory Moss said. “Our customers are looking to us to satisfy the growing demand for our insulation products, and we will be aggressively ramping up production over the coming months to deliver for them.”
EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG — Federal regulators have joined West Virginia officials in reviewing lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will assist the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Clarksburg Water System in the review, which was announced on July 2, the DHHR said in a news release. Sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the EPA.
Lead lines were phased out in the 1950s and it’s unlikely homes built after 1960 would have them. The DHHR is encouraging residents of homes built before 1950 to use bottled water for consumption and have children younger than age 6 evaluated for lead, Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said in the statement.
The issue of lead service lines was first identified by Bureau for Public Health staff during assessments conducted in the homes of children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels.
Teen arrested 3 months after prep athlete fatally shot
CHARLESTON — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a West Virginia high school athlete, police said.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, of Charleston, was arrested last week by authorities in Akron, Ohio, Charleston police said in a news release.
News outlets, citing a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service, said Thomas was involved in a standoff with police and set the house he was in on fire before he surrendered.
Kelvin ”KJ” Taylor, 18, was shot in the chest on April 7. Taylor had played football and basketball and was set to graduate from Capital High School in May.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Thomas in late April. A Kanawha County grand jury later indicted Thomas on murder and weapons charges in Taylor’s death. The same grand jury also indicted him in a separate slaying in October 2019. Thomas failed to appear for an arraignment hearing last week, according to news sources.
It wasn’t immediately known whether Thomas has an attorney.
Rural surgery residency program gets planning grant
HUNTINGTON — The planning and development of West Virginia’s first rural surgery residency program now has the help of a $750,000 federal grant.
Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine received the three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the university said in a news release.
The federal Rural Residency Planning and Development Program awarded nine grants to help address physician workforce shortages in rural communities. A shortage of general surgeons is expected across the U.S. by 2025. It’s the first time these funds have been awarded to plan a rural surgery residency program, the statement said.
The grant will be administered through the Marshall Community Health Consortium, which will develop curriculum, recruit faculty and address necessary clinical and learning environment needs.
The training program’s goal is to attain initial accreditation in 2022 and welcome its first residents in 2023. Residents will spend at least half of the five-year training residency in a rural hospital, the statement said.
Soldier’s remains identified from Korean War
CHARLESTON — A soldier from West Virginia who went missing during the Korean War has been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week that the remains of Army Cpl. Pete Conley, 19, of Chapmanville, were identified in June 2020.
Conley’s unit was attacked in North Korea and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, the agency said in a news release.
After a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Conley’s remains, the statement said.
Conley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia, at a date to be determined.
Testimony nears end in suit against opioid distributors
CHARLESTON — A landmark civil trial could be winding down in West Virginia against 3 large opioid distributors accused of fueling a local opioid crisis, as attorneys for the defendants indicated they expect to wrap up their case 1 month ahead of schedule.
While the federal bench trial in the lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. had been scheduled to last through mid-August, company attorneys said they expect to finish questioning witnesses next week, according to news sources.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs finished up more than 6 weeks of testimony by calling their final witnesses last week.
The plaintiffs argue that the companies created a ``public nuisance’’ by flooding the area with tens of millions of opioid doses over 8 years and ignoring the signs that the small community along the Ohio River was being ravaged by addiction.
The companies, in turn, say poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions. Dr. Kevin Murphy, a health economist, testified for the defense last week that the responsibility for the crisis rested with doctors, not the distributors.
Economist Peter Borberg also testified and disputed previous testimony from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigator James Rafalski, who said under oath that distributors failed to properly flag suspiciously large pain pill orders to the DEA. Borberg said the methodologies used by Rafalski were flawed and unreliable.
West Virginia for years has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.
Youngest-ever lawmaker back in state government
CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia delegate who became the youngest person elected to the Legislature in state history at age 18 is back in government.
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced last week the appointment of Saira Blair as deputy treasurer for the office’s local government division. Moore and Blair served in the House of Delegates together.
Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work on local government and constituent issues.
“When Saira was a delegate, she did a tremendous job representing the people of her district and working with them to help resolve issues with state government,” Moore said. “I know she will bring those same skills to bear in this new role.”
Blair was a senior at Hedgesville High School when she defeated incumbent Larry Kump in the May 2014 Republican primary at age 17. She received 63 percent of the vote in winning the November 2014 general election over a Democratic opponent.
Blair decided in 2018 not to seek a third term, opting instead to finish her college education.
Old bank being turned into luxury condos in Charleston
CHARLESTON — An old bank is being turned into luxury condos and apartments, a West Virginia contractor said.
Plans call for transforming the Huntington Bank building in downtown Charleston, AB Contracting CEO Allen Bell told WCHS-TV. Bell purchased the 17-story building in April for $4.5 million and said demolition is just beginning, but he plans to offer 67 one- and two-bedrooms units. He said he hopes to have people moving in by next spring.
“As far as upper end living in Charleston, downtown you’ve got some, but I think the studies have showed there’s still a need for that,” he said.
Along with 24-hour security and an attached parking garage, contractors are considering putting in restaurants, retail and a bank on the first and second floors.
“Being able to walk to everything, it reminds me of things I’ve seen in Charleston, South Carolina, things I’ve seen in Columbus, Ohio,” he said. “I want to try to bring that aspect to Charleston, West Virginia.”
State accepting school clothing voucher applications
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is accepting applications for school clothing vouchers.
The benefits are for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. The program is administered by the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families.
Each eligible child will receive $200 toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer card in place of the traditional paper voucher.
Families with school-aged children receiving WV Works cash assistance, those in foster care or receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits automatically receive school clothing allowance vouchers.
Families who received vouchers in 2020 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received an application in June. Others may also be eligible, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,839.
Families may apply online, request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office, or call 1-877-716-1212. Applications are due by July 31.
