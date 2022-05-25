ROMNEY — The town is preparing to ask for authority to register landlords and deal with feral cats.
Those are 2 of 6 proposals the town wants to send to the state’s Municipal Home Rule Board next month. The board will make its decision in July.
Home rule allows a town to enact ordinances that aren’t specifically allowed under current state law.
The landlord registry, for example, isn’t specifically permitted in any state code, but it isn’t prohibited and it apparently doesn’t run afoul of any state laws.
The town says it needs the authority to require owners of residential rentals to be registered to make sure properties are adhering to town ordinances regarding safety and nuisances.
The town’s application notes that rental properties are significantly more prone to violations than owner-occupied residences. Creating the registry, it says, will speed compliance and ease the current burden on the town’s resources.
A fine would be imposed on owners who don’t register their rental properties.
Similarly, the state mandates that municipalities deal with stray and wild dogs, but no other species. Romney’s request says that feral cats can create a health hazard and are often a nuisance to residents.
The town says it would seek to partner with a group that would catch, neuter and release the cats.
Town attorney Logan Mantz is drafting the application at the direction of the council, which unanimously approved the 1st reading of an authorization ordinance at its May meeting.
The council is meeting June 7, a week ahead of its usual monthly meeting date, so it can give the application final approval in time to submit it to the Municipal Home Rule Board, which requires applications in hand 30 days ahead of their quarterly meeting.
The town began discussing home rule options it wants to pursue in December, then tabled the proposal later in the winter to allow time to finalize priorities before the home rule board’s July meeting.
A 3rd proposal would allow town police and code enforcement officers to write property citations on the spot.
Current law requires preliminary notices be given, with the person cited having 30 days to comply or challenge the citation. That prolongs the nuisance and adds to the cost of enforcement, Romney’s application asserts.
The town wants to be able to write citations that require immediate compliance, although recipients would still be given an appeal process.
Two of the proposals are financial in nature.
Romney wants to be able to dispose of property more quickly and at below market value if there’s a community benefit attached.
The application argues that requiring auctions for the town to dispose of old equipment, land or other items is cumbersome in some cases. The state’s rule for “fair and adequate compensation” ties the town’s hands in completing deals that could lease vacant buildings, create revenue or otherwise benefit the town’s residents.
Separately Romney wants the ability to create tax increment financing, a right reserved now for counties and larger municipalities. TIF districts allow the city to raise funds to be paid back by taxes on a specific set of properties.
The last proposal would allow the town’s new Development Authority to operate with 5 to 12 board members instead of the state’s mandated 12 to 24. Romney argues that with a population barely over 1,700 that the need for 12 or more members ties its hands in both filling the positions and the board operating with a quorum routinely.
