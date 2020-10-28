Visitors bureau granted budget relief
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency plans to relocate to Sunrise Summit and construct a new building to house the county ambulance service, after receiving permission from the County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting to purchase a lot in Sunrise Summit subdivision.
The commission also agreed to help the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau with a shortfall in this year’s budget due to diminished revenue from the county hotel-motel tax after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm presented the commission with a proposal to purchase lot 55 in the Sunrise Summit subdivision to house the ambulance service. A 64-by-80-foot building would be constructed on the 0.36-acre lot, to house equipment and offices.
This will allow the ambulance agency to move out of the 911 Center on Jersey Mountain Road.
Malcolm noted office space is currently “at a premium” at the 911 Center, where the ambulance agency had asked a year ago to renovate a garage building to allow for more space. He described other properties they had considered before recommending purchase of the Sunrise Summit lot.
He noted commercial properties are allowed at that location, and there are no restrictions affecting what HCESA plans to do with it.
Located on the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Sunrise Drive, the lot is currently owned by Trinity Healthcare, which abandoned plans to build there after purchasing the former Miller’s Market building in downtown Romney.
Commissioner Brian Eglinger said Trinity’s asking price of $37,500 is in line with the county assessor’s appraisal of the property.
Commissioner Dave Parker pointed out the property of just over a third of an acre would not allow for expansion, referring to it as a “postage stamp.” He predicted that if the agency relocates there, it will be back before the commission within 10 years, complaining again about lack of space.
Eglinger moved that the agency be allowed to move forward with the sale. Both he and Commission President Bob Hott voted “yea,” and there were no “nay” votes, with Parker appearing to abstain from voting.
Convention and Visitors Bureau President Peg McMaster appealed for help covering a budget shortfall, accompanied by bureau treasurer Eileen Johnson.
Loss of revenue from the hotel-motel tax on room rentals has left the CVB with a shortfall, even though it has cut everything it can, Johnson said. Their revenue is already down 29 percent and the cancellation of the Potomac Eagle’s holiday trains will further depress hotel-motel income.
The bureau immediately began cutting the budget and cancelling plans as the COVID shutdowns began in March, and at this point they are “just trying to keep the doors open” and retain the single employee needed.
They are hopeful that things will improve in the spring, and asked for $10,000 — enough for them to survive until then.
Eglinger praised the effort to cut the budget before appealing for funds, and moved to give them the amount requested, to be taken from the $100,000 granted by the governor to defray COVID-related expenses if possible, and from the county general fund if not.
The commission voted to give the CVB the requested amount, with Hott and Eglinger complaining that after being told the governor was “not going to look over your shoulder” to see what was done with the $100,000, they keep facing restrictions on what can be done.
In other business, Salli Martin of the state auditor’s office reported on her audit of the county’s records for the fiscal year from June 30, 2017, to June 30, 2018. She said she appreciated the accommodations and support she received from the county, and County Clerk Eric Strite praised the “good guidance” the county receives from her.
Martin noted the Farmland Protection Board had not been audited, and suggested a solution to “an ongoing issue” resulting from failure to correct a problem in previous years.
She praised the efforts the county has made, saying Hampshire County “has come a long way” in working out problems, and Strite praised the “good guidance” she gives the county. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.