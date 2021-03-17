March 9: Trisha Lynn Howard, 26, of Augusta was arrested on a family court capias.
March 11: Breanna Kay Watson, 24, of Slanesville was arrested on a warrant out of Hardy County for depriving another of money on fraudulent pretenses, and conspiracy.
March 13: Scott Joseph Persing, 47, of Middletown, Pa.., was arrested for aggravated DUI.
March 14: Robert Clay Underwood III, 50, of Augusta was arrested for obstructing.
March 8-14
Warrant/process service: 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.