Here’s the best piece of home improvement advice you might get this fall:
Avoid it if you can.
Contractors are booked solid and prices for materials are, uhm, through the roof.
Take your basic 8-foot length of 4-by-4 wood that Keith Bohrer calls about the most common thing his Hometown Solutions in Augusta sells.
“We were selling them for about 9 bucks in the spring,” he says. “Right now, we don’t have any. If we had any, it would be about $17.”
That’s just the start of it. Big box stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot may have supplies, but their prices are just as jacked up.
“It’s not just lumber,” says Andy Schuller of Eastern Building Supply in Romney. “Treated lumber is next to impossible to find.”
Suppliers, he says, just don’t have anything.
“Electrical, we’re having issues,” he says. “Hardware, we’re having issues.”
Even if you’re willing to pay the inflated prices for materials, unless you’re a skilled DIYer, good luck finding a contractor.
“I can’t take anything else until next spring,” Danny Oates of Hampshire Home Builders said a month ago.
Even if he could squeeze in a project, he said, giving an estimate is next to impossible between the scarcity of materials and the constantly rising prices.
How did we get to this point? Blame it on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuck-at-home Americans undertook home-improvement projects en masse, the Wall Street Journal reported in late summer.
Historically low mortgage rates and a flight away from urban areas have homebuilders scrambling to meet the demand for new construction.
Lumber prices that have doubled since April were fueled from both sides – soaring demand and less availability after sawmill owners cut about 40 percent of their capacity as the pandemic set in during the spring.
They expected widespread job loss and economic uncertainty would torpedo demand for building products, the Wall Street Journal reported. They were wrong.
“When demands just went outrageous, stores sold out of their inventory, warehouses sold out of theirs, manufacturers sold out of theirs,” Bohrer said. “It will take a long time to get that inventory built back up.”
Mill owners say they’re running at full capacity now after their spring shutdown, but they say they can’t do much more to boost output.
“It’s challenging in a Covid environment to run overtime and to add more shifts or more people,” Michael Covey, who is chief executive at PotlatchDeltic Corp., which owns mills in 4 states, told the Journal. “The supply is what it is.”
“It’s not going to be anything that goes away anytime soon,” agreed Eastern’s Schuller.
Bohrer said he sees the supply chain starting to gear up, but that doesn’t improve stocks now.
“Honestly by now we’ve leveled back out some,” he said. “Through the spring and mostly through the summer, we were scrambling. Spring’s always busy for us, but it was busier than normal.”
Schuller said he saw demand jump in July.
“Then the warehouse supplies started to run out,” he said.
He has had customers coming from as far away as Frederick, Md., 90 miles east, looking for lumber and hardware.
“In the grand scheme of things. I’m happy with the amount of business we’ve been able to do,” he said. “On the other hand it’s very frustrating to not be able to supply their needs that we normally can do.”
