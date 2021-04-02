Breaking News
A mother and her two children are dead as the result of an apparent murder-suicide Thursday at a Winchester Avenue residence. According to the Moorefield Police Department officers responding to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue reportedly found the bodies of Brandi Baker, 32, and a 9-month-old infant inside the home. A second child found wounded was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and died early Friday. Police identified Baker as the mother of both children. 
 
Moorefield Police Chief Stephen Riggleman said initial investigation and observations at the scene indicated Baker shot her two children before she took her own life.
 
The incident occurred at about 6:35 p.m. and remains under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department. Fraley Ambulance Service and the Hardy County WV History medical examiner also responded to the incident.

