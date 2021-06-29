BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of an upcoming traffic shift on WV Route 28 (Cumberland Road) near Springfield. Beginning as early as Friday, July 2, traffic will be shifted from the existing John Blue truss bridge to the new structure.
Traffic signals will remain in place to alternate northbound and southbound traffic across the new bridge. Long Road (CR 28/4) and Camp Cliffside Road (CR 28/5) will also continue to be controlled by traffic signals. Temporary barrier and barrels will be in place to define the new travel lane for WV 28 and the two county routes.
This work is necessary to allow for demolition of the exiting truss bridge followed by completion the second half of the new bridge crossing the South Branch Potomac River. Delays should be expected. Motorists are advised to stay alert through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
