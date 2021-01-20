The Nurse Aid testing occurred in person on Jan. 16, and a handful of Hampshire folks passed both the written and skills examination administered by Professional Healthcare Development, LLC owners Mark and Denise Cihy.
The following Nurse Aid candidates passed the exam: Kenlie Adams, Autumn Alderman, Isabella Benedum, Jade Blackburn, Kimberly Carr, Elizabeth Clutter, Shyanne Hock, Brae’Leigh Riggleman, Hannah Shoemaker, Alyssa Steinmetz and Maria Terrazas.
On March 12, 2020 at 3:15 p.m., the Class of 2020 Nurse Aid candidates completed their last clinical rotation. The following day, all West Virginia public schools were closed due to Covid-19, and a few days later, all WV state nurse aid testing was halted.
Since that time, the nurse aid candidates have graduated from high school. Some have attended college; others opted to work at various jobs. Over the last few weeks, students were offered the opportunity to remediate skills and academics with Kristie Long, the Heath Science Education Teacher at Hampshire High School.
These young adults have persevered under the worst conditions to achieve the next step in their path to a career in health care. In past normal years, Mrs. Long has used HOSA-FHP chapter fundraisers to help the candidates and their families pay for their testing fees. That was not possible due to Covid restrictions. Mrs. Long worked with HHS principal Mike Dufrene, assistant principal Adam Feazell and Michelle Abruzino Smith, the administrator for Hampshire Center’s long-term care facility, to get the testing fees paid for the students who passed the nurse aid exam on the 1st try.
Eighth grade students at Capon Bridge and Romney Middle Schools who are interested in health care are invited to sign up for Foundations of Health Science Education. Students who take the Foundations class will explore healthcare careers and learn basic communication, leadership and foundational human growth and development concepts. Students who take this Health Science class will become certified in First Aid, CPR and Stop the Bleed.
